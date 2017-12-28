Bangladeshinfo.com

loader image for Bangladeshinfo

Polls in 6 municipalities, 37 union parishads Local News

Polls in 6 municipalities, 37 union parishads


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 12:00 AM

Voting in six municipalities and 37 Union Parishads of different districts will be held on Thursday (Dec 28), local media reports said. The balloting starts at 8 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m.Besides, by-polls to the chairman posts of six union p ....

Digital attendance system at Secretariat Technology

Digital attendance system at Secretariat


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Digital attendance system for the officials and employees of different ministries was inaugurated at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday (Dec 27). State Minister for Labour and Employment M Mujibul Haq inaugurated the attendance system through punchi ....

UODA admission fair starts Local News

UODA admission fair starts


Wed, Dec 27, 2017 12:00 AM

The University of Development Alternative (UODA) is hosting a fair for students who have been seeking admission in different undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university. The six-day fair began on Tuesday (Dec 26) and it will con ....

JU imposes temporary ban on visitors entry Education

JU imposes temporary ban on visitors entry


Tue, Dec 26, 2017 9:00 AM

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have imposed ban on the entry of visitors on the campus for six days. JU registrar Abu Bakr Siddique confirmed this on Monday (Dec 25).A press release was issued saying that the entry of visitors for any pu ....

BB urges to abstain from transactions of virtual coins Business

BB urges to abstain from transactions of virtual coins


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 4:00 AM

Bangladesh Bank has requested all to abstain from online-based virtual currency or crypto currency, like bitcoin, ethereum, ripple and litecoin as there is no legal framework of the currencies in any country across the world."Virtual currency is ....

Country's first-ever RMG factory opens in prison Business

Country's first-ever RMG factory opens in prison


Wed, Dec 27, 2017 12:00 PM

Bangladesh's first-ever mini-garment factory, set up in Narayanganj District Jail to facilitate income-generating activities, was inaugurated on Wednesday (Dec 27). Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the Resilience Garments Industry ....

Japan jobless rate lowest since 1993 Business

Japan jobless rate lowest since 1993


Wed, Dec 27, 2017 2:00 AM

Japan's unemployment rate in November dipped to its lowest level since November 1993, official data showed Tuesday (Dec 26), offering another sign that the world's third-largest economy is on track to recovery even if the pace is slow.Figures ....

NRB Global Bank opens Rajshahi branch Business

NRB Global Bank opens Rajshahi branch


Tue, Dec 26, 2017 12:00 AM

NRB Global Bank formally opens its Rajshahi Branch as 47th Branch at Ranibazar Rajshahi on Sunday (Dec 24). Nizam Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank inaugurated the operations of the branch as chief guest, according to a press release.Additional Managin ....

Dhaka Stock Exchange

1JANATAMF   6.50  
0        
1STPRIMFMF   16.00  
0        
AAMRANET   104.00  
2.00         1.89 %
AAMRATECH   32.10  
-0.90         -2.88
ABB1STMF   6.50  
-0.10         -1.56
ABBANK   23.10  
0.60         2.53 %
ACI   490.90  
8.50         1.70 %
ACIFORMULA   164.30  
1.00         0.60 %
ACMELAB   115.00  
-0.30         -0.26
ACTIVEFINE   47.80  
-0.40         -0.84
AFCAGRO   55.90  
-0.70         -1.27
AFTABAUTO   65.50  
-0.60         -0.92
AGNISYSL   23.10  
-0.10         -0.43
AGRANINS   20.80  
0        
AIBL1STIMF   7.90  
0        
AL-HAJTEX   98.70  
0.50         0.50 %
ALARABANK   24.60  
0.80         3.15 %
ALLTEX   11.00  
1.30         10.57 %
AMANFEED   75.30  
-1.50         -2.03
AMBEEPHA   384.80  
5.20         1.33 %
AMCL(PRAN)   207.80  
-1.90         -0.92
ANLIMAYARN   29.60  
0.40         1.33 %
ANWARGALV   84.90  
0.60         0.70 %
APEXFOODS   135.90  
-135.90        
APEXFOOT   322.40  
6.60         2.01 %
APEXSPINN   119.80  
-119.80        
APEXTANRY   146.10  
0.30         0.20 %
APOLOISPAT   17.00  
0        
ARAMIT   337.20  
-2.10         -0.63
ARAMITCEM   26.30  
-0.20         -0.77
ARGONDENIM   31.50  
-0.30         -0.96
ASIAINS   21.80  
-0.20         -0.93
ASIAPACINS   25.00  
0        
ATCSLGF   11.10  
0        
ATLASBANG   124.00  
-2.90         -2.39
AZIZPIPES   118.20  
4.50         3.67 %
BANGAS   125.00  
0        
BANKASIA   22.90  
-0.10         -0.44
BARKAPOWER   39.90  
-0.30         -0.76
BATASHOE   1,174.60  
20.50         1.72 %
BATBC   3,216.20  
10.70         0.33 %
BAYLEASING   26.70  
0        
BBS   42.10  
0.20         0.47 %
BBSCABLES   143.60  
-2.60         -1.84
BDAUTOCA   101.40  
3.40         3.24 %
BDCOM   26.70  
-1.10         -4.30
BDFINANCE   21.10  
0.20         0.94 %
BDLAMPS   167.60  
-1.20         -0.72
BDSERVICE   5.50  
-5.50        
BDTHAI   27.80  
-2.10         -8.17
BDWELDING   21.20  
0.20         0.93 %
BEACHHATCH   15.30  
0.80         4.97 %
BEACONPHAR   21.40  
0.20         0.93 %
BENGALWTL   42.00  
0.10         0.24 %
BERGERPBL   2,148.00  
-38.00         -1.80
BEXIMCO   27.90  
-27.90        
BGIC   20.70  
0        
BIFC   10.20  
0.10         0.97 %
BNICL   20.40  
-0.20         -0.99
BRACBANK   107.70  
4.70         4.18 %
BRACSCBOND   1,070.00  
0        
BSC   43.50  
0.20         0.46 %
BSCCL   103.90  
-1.30         -1.27
BSRMLTD   110.80  
-0.30         -0.27
BSRMSTEEL   78.50  
0.10         0.13 %
BXPHARMA   106.00  
-106.00        
BXSYNTH   7.80  
-7.80        
CAPMBDBLMF   7.80  
0.20         2.50 %
CENTRALINS   21.90  
0.10         0.45 %
CENTRALPHL   20.40  
-0.60         -3.03
CITYBANK   54.40  
0.50         0.91 %
CITYGENINS   18.40  
0.20         1.08 %
CMCKAMAL   24.00  
0.40         1.64 %
CNATEX   8.80  
-0.70         -8.64
CONFIDCEM   163.50  
-4.00         -2.51
CONTININS   21.70  
-0.40         -1.88
CVOPRL   189.60  
0.40         0.21 %
DACCADYE   9.00  
0        
DAFODILCOM   47.00  
1.00         2.08 %
DBH   139.80  
1.00         0.71 %
DBH1STMF   9.20  
0        
DELTALIFE   106.60  
0.20         0.19 %
DELTASPINN   10.80  
0        
DESCO   44.90  
-0.50         -1.13
DESHBANDHU   19.90  
0.30         1.49 %
DHAKABANK   23.80  
0.60         2.46 %
DHAKAINS   24.50  
0.30         1.21 %
DOREENPWR   126.40  
-126.40        
DSHGARME   278.20  
5.70         2.01 %
DSSL   19.30  
-19.30        
DULAMIACOT   19.30  
2.70         12.27 %
DUTCHBANGL   154.90  
1.00         0.64 %
EASTERNINS   28.90  
0.50         1.70 %
EASTLAND   23.90  
0.10         0.42 %
EASTRNLUB   980.10  
6.90         0.70 %
EBL   55.50  
1.50         2.63 %
EBL1STMF   9.80  
-0.30         -3.16
EBLNRBMF   6.40  
-0.20         -3.23
ECABLES   160.30  
-15.00         -10.32
EHL   50.40  
0.90         1.75 %
EMERALDOIL   17.30  
0.40         2.26 %
ENVOYTEX   38.90  
-38.90        
ETL   16.80  
-0.10         -0.60
EXIM1STMF   7.10  
-0.20         -2.90
EXIMBANK   17.70  
0.40         2.21 %
FAMILYTEX   7.90  
0        
FARCHEM   20.60  
-0.40         -1.98
FAREASTFIN   10.80  
-0.10         -0.93
FAREASTLIF   67.50  
-0.50         -0.75
FASFIN   21.80  
0.20         0.91 %
FBFIF   6.20  
0        
FEDERALINS   12.60  
-0.10         -0.80
FEKDIL   19.90  
0.20         1.00 %
FINEFOODS   29.20  
-0.80         -2.82
FIRSTFIN   12.00  
0.30         2.44 %
FIRSTSBANK   16.00  
0.30         1.84 %
FORTUNE   43.30  
0.10         0.23 %
FUWANGCER   18.30  
0.30         1.61 %
FUWANGFOOD   23.20  
0.10         0.43 %
GBBPOWER   19.80  
0        
GEMINISEA   993.30  
-15.70         -1.61
GENNEXT   10.00  
-0.10         -1.01
GHAIL   38.00  
-0.20         -0.53
GHCL   40.70  
0.50         1.21 %
GLAXOSMITH   1,624.50  
6.50         0.40 %
GLOBALINS   15.70  
0.50         3.09 %
GOLDENSON   12.00  
-0.50         -4.35
GP   486.10  
13.90         2.78 %
GPHISPAT   36.40  
0.10         0.27 %
GQBALLPEN   90.10  
2.70         2.91 %
GRAMEENS2   14.80  
0        
GREENDELMF   9.20  
0        
GREENDELT   58.30  
1.40         2.35 %
GSPFINANCE   31.70  
-0.10         -0.32
HAKKANIPUL   47.90  
1.90         3.82 %
HEIDELBCEM   411.10  
-1.20         -0.29
HFL   24.50  
-0.20         -0.82
HRTEX   31.30  
0.10         0.32 %
HWAWELLTEX   36.20  
0        
IBBLPBOND   974.50  
-0.50         -0.05
IBNSINA   252.40  
-6.20         -2.52
ICB   175.60  
0.30         0.17 %
ICB2NDNRB   10.30  
-0.10         -0.98
ICB3RDNRB   6.70  
0        
ICBAGRANI1   7.90  
0.10         1.25 %
ICBAMCL2ND   8.80  
0        
ICBEPMF1S1   7.40  
-0.20         -2.78
ICBIBANK   5.20  
-0.10         -1.96
ICBSONALI1   8.10  
0        
IDLC   92.20  
0.70         0.75 %
IFADAUTOS   139.90  
3.10         2.17 %
IFIC   19.00  
0.40         2.06 %
IFIC1STMF   6.40  
-0.20         -3.23
IFILISLMF1   7.60  
0.10         1.30 %
ILFSL   22.50  
0.10         0.44 %
IMAMBUTTON   34.90  
2.00         5.42 %
INTECH   19.10  
1.60         7.73 %
IPDC   48.40  
-0.60         -1.26
ISLAMIBANK   33.50  
0.70         2.05 %
ISLAMICFIN   21.20  
0.10         0.47 %
ISLAMIINS   35.10  
-0.60         -1.74
ISNLTD   22.20  
3.00         11.90 %
ITC   38.50  
-0.80         -2.12
JAMUNABANK   23.60  
0.10         0.42 %
JAMUNAOIL   200.50  
-1.30         -0.65
JANATAINS   14.80  
0.50         3.27 %
JMISMDL   169.10  
2.80         1.63 %
JUTESPINN   85.10  
3.50         3.95 %
KARNAPHULI   17.00  
-0.40         -2.41
KAY&QUE   124.40  
5.30         4.09 %
KBPPWBIL   18.80  
0.10         0.53 %
KDSALTD   68.90  
0.60         0.86 %
KEYACOSMET   14.80  
0.10         0.67 %
KOHINOOR   445.30  
-1.50         -0.34
KPCL   66.70  
-0.10         -0.15
KPPL   10.80  
0.20         1.82 %
LAFSURCEML   58.90  
0.30         0.51 %
LANKABAFIN   64.10  
-0.10         -0.16
LEGACYFOOT   47.00  
2.90         5.81 %
LIBRAINFU   496.40  
18.60         3.61 %
LINDEBD   1,290.00  
21.00         1.60 %
LRGLOBMF1   8.80  
0        
MAKSONSPIN   9.60  
0.20         2.04 %
MALEKSPIN   19.50  
-1.20         -6.56
MARICO   1,113.50  
-3.50         -0.32
MATINSPINN   39.10  
0.10         0.26 %
MBL1STMF   9.10  
-0.10         -1.11
MEGCONMILK   16.50  
0.50         2.94 %
MEGHNACEM   104.70  
-3.50         -3.46
MEGHNALIFE   57.10  
-0.10         -0.18
MEGHNAPET   12.10  
0.90         6.92 %
MERCANBANK   27.50  
0.20         0.72 %
MERCINS   23.40  
-1.00         -4.46
METROSPIN   9.90  
-0.10         -1.02
MHSML   18.40  
0.40         2.13 %
MICEMENT   87.30  
-1.00         -1.16
MIDASFIN   38.20  
-0.20         -0.53
MIRACLEIND   44.80  
0.50         1.10 %
MITHUNKNIT   25.20  
2.10         7.69 %
MJLBD   115.10  
-1.30         -1.14
MODERNDYE   202.70  
-6.70         -3.42
MONNOCERA   107.00  
-2.00         -1.90
MONNOSTAF   748.50  
-3.50         -0.47
MPETROLEUM   192.80  
0.70         0.36 %
MTB   33.00  
0.30         0.90 %
NATLIFEINS   155.40  
1.60         1.02 %
NAVANACNG   67.70  
0.70         1.02 %
NBL   13.60  
0.10         0.73 %
NCCBANK   17.70  
0.10         0.56 %
NCCBLMF1   9.10  
0        
NFML   20.10  
-0.30         -1.52
NHFIL   49.30  
-1.10         -2.28
NITOLINS   30.00  
0        
NLI1STMF   15.10  
0.10         0.66 %
NORTHERN   413.80  
-6.40         -1.57
NORTHRNINS   23.10  
0.20         0.86 %
NPOLYMAR   108.70  
-2.80         -2.64
NTC   619.10  
-6.80         -1.11
NTLTUBES   110.80  
2.00         1.77 %
NURANI   19.50  
-0.50         -2.63
OAL   20.70  
-0.10         -0.49
OIMEX   81.50  
4.70         5.45 %
OLYMPIC   275.30  
-0.30         -0.11
ONEBANKLTD   25.40  
-0.10         -0.40
ORIONINFU   55.20  
-1.20         -2.22
ORIONPHARM   48.20  
0        
PADMALIFE   40.30  
-0.10         -0.25
PADMAOIL   235.00  
5.80         2.41 %
PARAMOUNT   17.70  
0.40         2.21 %
PDL   21.50  
0        
PENINSULA   21.70  
0        
PEOPLESINS   21.50  
0.10         0.46 %
PF1STMF   6.90  
0        
PHARMAID   337.40  
-12.40         -3.82
PHENIXINS   28.30  
0.80         2.75 %
PHOENIXFIN   35.50  
-0.60         -1.72
PHPMF1   6.50  
0.10         1.52 %
PIONEERINS   29.60  
0.20         0.67 %
PLFSL   14.40  
-0.10         -0.70
POPULAR1MF   6.30  
0        
POPULARLIF   66.30  
-0.10         -0.15
POWERGRID   54.90  
0.60         1.08 %
PRAGATIINS   31.10  
-0.90         -2.98
PRAGATILIF   102.50  
1.40         1.35 %
PREMIERBAN   16.70  
0.30         1.76 %
PREMIERCEM   89.70  
-1.40         -1.59
PREMIERLEA   18.20  
-0.20         -1.11
PRIME1ICBA   7.30  
-0.10         -1.39
PRIMEBANK   27.70  
0.40         1.42 %
PRIMEFIN   11.80  
-0.30         -2.61
PRIMEINSUR   20.80  
0.10         0.48 %
PRIMELIFE   49.90  
0.20         0.40 %
PRIMETEX   23.90  
0.30         1.24 %
PROGRESLIF   51.10  
1.80         3.40 %
PROVATIINS   20.10  
-0.10         -0.50
PTL   34.40  
-34.40        
PUBALIBANK   28.60  
0.60         2.05 %
PURABIGEN   17.60  
0        
QSMDRYCELL   79.70  
1.00         1.24 %
RAHIMAFOOD   175.90  
3.90         2.17 %
RAHIMTEXT   247.90  
2.60         1.04 %
RAKCERAMIC   59.20  
-1.20         -2.07
RANFOUNDRY   125.50  
-1.90         -1.54
RDFOOD   18.00  
0.10         0.55 %
RECKITTBEN   2,092.20  
76.60         3.53 %
REGENTTEX   21.10  
-0.30         -1.44
RELIANCE1   10.70  
-0.10         -0.94
RELIANCINS   58.80  
1.20         2.00 %
RENATA   1,150.90  
-36.00         -3.23
RENWICKJA   547.40  
-7.40         -1.37
REPUBLIC   23.70  
-0.10         -0.42
RNSPIN   17.60  
0.30         1.68 %
RSRMSTEEL   62.00  
-2.30         -3.85
RUPALIBANK   63.30  
0.60         0.94 %
RUPALIINS   20.80  
-0.30         -1.46
RUPALILIFE   35.60  
0.40         1.11 %
SAFKOSPINN   16.60  
0        
SAIFPOWER   45.00  
0.80         1.75 %
SAIHAMCOT   18.30  
0.40         2.14 %
SAIHAMTEX   20.20  
-0.10         -0.50
SALAMCRST   32.30  
0        
SALVOCHEM   20.50  
0.10         0.49 %
SAMATALETH   50.70  
3.30         6.11 %
SAMORITA   90.60  
-0.90         -1.00
SANDHANINS   29.90  
-0.20         -0.67
SAPORTL   33.70  
0.30         0.88 %
SAVAREFR   139.10  
0        
SEBL1STMF   14.30  
0        
SEMLIBBLSF   8.90  
-0.10         -1.14
SEMLLECMF   9.20  
0        
SHAHJABANK   31.00  
1.10         3.43 %
SHASHADNIM   64.20  
-0.80         -1.26
SHEPHERD   30.80  
0.70         2.22 %
SHURWID   14.10  
-0.10         -0.71
SHYAMPSUG   28.60  
-2.30         -8.75
SIBL   25.50  
1.00         3.77 %
SIMTEX   26.50  
0.30         1.12 %
SINGERBD   202.30  
2.40         1.17 %
SINOBANGLA   51.50  
0.20         0.39 %
SONALIANSH   218.20  
11.30         4.92 %
SONARBAINS   19.00  
-0.20         -1.06
SONARGAON   13.40  
-0.80         -6.35
SOUTHEASTB   23.10  
0.50         2.12 %
SPCERAMICS   16.10  
-16.10        
SPCL   130.20  
-0.20         -0.15
SQUARETEXT   61.30  
0.90         1.45 %
SQURPHARMA   293.70  
-5.30         -1.84
STANCERAM   101.20  
0.20         0.20 %
STANDARINS   25.30  
-0.30         -1.20
STANDBANKL   14.50  
0.20         1.36 %
STYLECRAFT   1,528.50  
-27.50         -1.83
SUMITPOWER   37.10  
-0.20         -0.54
SUNLIFEINS   22.70  
-0.60         -2.71
TAKAFULINS   25.30  
-0.40         -1.61
TALLUSPIN   9.90  
0        
TITASGAS   46.10  
-0.10         -0.22
TOSRIFA   22.90  
-0.10         -0.44
TRUSTB1MF   6.70  
-0.10         -1.52
TRUSTBANK   44.10  
0.70         1.56 %
TUNGHAI   12.60  
0.20         1.56 %
UCB   24.60  
1.00         3.91 %
UNIONCAP   17.30  
-0.30         -1.76
UNIQUEHRL   54.20  
-0.60         -1.12
UNITEDAIR   5.80  
0.20         3.33 %
UNITEDFIN   23.80  
-0.10         -0.42
UNITEDINS   28.10  
0        
UPGDCL   174.90  
-2.90         -1.69
USMANIAGL   88.40  
-0.70         -0.80
UTTARABANK   39.30  
0.30         0.76 %
UTTARAFIN   75.30  
1.10         1.44 %
VAMLBDMF1   10.50  
0        
VAMLRBBF   10.30  
-0.10         -0.98
WATACHEM   194.00  
0.70         0.36 %
WMSHIPYARD   37.50  
1.00         2.60 %
YPL   20.70  
0        
ZAHEENSPIN   20.80  
0        
ZAHINTEX   17.30  
0        
ZEALBANGLA   58.30  
0.70         1.19 %
DSEX   6,235.00  
17.00         0.27 %

Shakib, Mushfiq in Guardian Test XI

Shakib, Mushfiq in Guardian Test XI


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 1:00 AM

Bangladesh's current Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his immediate predecessor Mushfiqur Rahim slot in at six and seven in the batting order formed by the journalists of renowned UK newspaper Guardian. The article enumerated the accomplishments ....

BB urges to abstain from transactions of virtual coins

BB urges to abstain from transactions of virtual coins


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 4:00 AM

Bangladesh Bank has requested all to abstain from online-based virtual currency or crypto currency, like bitcoin, ethereum, ripple and litecoin as there is no legal framework of the currencies in any country across the world."Virtual currency is ....

New TV programme to encourage cleanliness

New TV programme to encourage cleanliness


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 3:00 AM

A new TV programme titled 'Dettol Channel i Porichchonno Bangladesh Powered by Harpic' will start from Saturday (Dec 30) at 8.00 p.m. on Channel i. Dhallywood actor Riaz will host the program. The TV series is a part of the 'Dettol Channe ....

Polls in 6 municipalities, 37 union parishads

Polls in 6 municipalities, 37 union parishads


Thu, Dec 28, 2017 12:00 AM

Voting in six municipalities and 37 Union Parishads of different districts will be held on Thursday (Dec 28), local media reports said. The balloting starts at 8 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m.Besides, by-polls to the chairman posts of six union p ....

